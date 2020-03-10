SISD launches fight against coronavirus with top to bottom disinfection plan

Education

SOCORRO, Texas -- The Socorro Independent School District is launching a major offensive to fight back against the coronavirus.

SISD officials said Tuesday that they are currently in the process of disinfecting their schools and have already scrubbed all of their buses clean.

“This is a deep cleaning," said SISD assistant superintendent Marivel Macias. "We have already started with our transportation department. All buses have been disinfected. What is important is that we are taking proactive measures to keep our students healthy.”

This plan was welcomed news for many local parents, especially those like Maria Madrano, who has two kids with respiratory issues and could be vulnerable to the virus.

“Even the flu has always scared me when it comes to their asthma so I was very happy when I was notified that this cleaning was going to happen," said Madrano.

SISD is planning to have all of the campuses disinfected by the time classes pick back up in two weeks after spring break.