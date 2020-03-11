Borderland students learn computer coding

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Some local Borderland students are becoming fluent in a whole new language -- computer coding.

Students at Riverside High School got the chance to start creating their own virtual reality games.

These type of courses are being offered at Socorro and Ysleta school districts and will certify students in "Unity," a coding language that creates augmented and virtual realities.

Organizers say students will learn skills in an emerging field that will open up career opportunities for them in the future.

"I think the media has really shown video games to be more of a guy's thing especially like the YouTubers; they're all males," said Grace Quillin, a Riverside High student.

"I think it's really daunting for girls to think, 'Oh, this is something mostly for guys,'" she added. "I just wish more girls knew that we could do it too."

The curriculum is provided by a Los Angeles-based technology education company called "Mastery Coding."