El Paso Catholic schools extend spring break until March 30 as virus caution

EL PASO, Texas -- The Diocese of El Paso announced it is extending the already-scheduled spring break for an additional week at the city's Catholic schools as a precaution against coronavirus.

Students will now return to classes on March 30, the diocese said in a statement Friday night. All school-related out-of-town travel has also been canceled indefinitely.

The statement said the Diocese was extending the break period as a precaution "to keep students and staff healthy and safe."