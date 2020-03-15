Emergency shutdown declared for entire Socorro Independent School District due to virus concerns

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- An emergency shutdown for the entire Socorro Independent School District has been ordered by Superintendent Jose Espinoza.

According to a statement released by Espinoza, only very limited staff will have to report to work which includes employees who oversee departments such as payroll, food services, and police services.

Teachers, and the majority of SISD staff, will transition their work online until further notice.

"We will continue monitoring this situation and will do our best to provide updates via our website and social media in a timely manner," Espinoza said.

According to the statement, a board meeting is scheduled for Monday to request board approval to help ensure district employees get paid during the shutdown.