El Paso area school districts providing free meals for students

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districst are providing free meals for children 18 or younger regardless of enrollment or income status.

Socorro Independent School District: March 24-27 and March 10-April 3.

Weekday services are from 8 to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch at all elementary, K-8, middle and high schools in the district.

You can drive through or walk up to pick up meals

El Paso Independent School District: March 23-27.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are to be picked up and taken home.

Click here for locations.

Ysleta Independent School District:

Breakfast and lunch provided at 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Click here for locations.

Canutillo Independent School District: March 23-28 and March 30-April 3.

Buses will distribute breakfast and lunch at designated bus stops.

Drive-thru curbside pickup of breakfast will be available from 8:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-1 p.m. at the following schools: Canutillo High School, Childress Elementary, Canutillo Elementary, Garcia Elementary, Davenport Elementary (curbside breakfast pick up from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Clint Independent School District: March 23-27 and March 30-April 3.

Starts at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at all elementary, middle, and high schools in the district.

To assist families who cannot walk/drive to the schools, Clint ISD buses will stop at specific locations to drop off meals.

Click here for bus stop locations.

Fabens Independent School District: Weekdays March 23-April 3.

Fabens High School cafeteria from 7:30 – 9 a.m. and 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

San Elizario Independent School District: March 23-April 20.

Breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11:30-12:30 p.m. at the Garcia Enriquez Middle School cafeteria.

Gadsden Independent School district: March 23-April 3.

Breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Students must be present at time of pick up. See graphic below for locations.