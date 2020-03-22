El Paso area school districts providing free meals for students
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districst are providing free meals for children 18 or younger regardless of enrollment or income status.
Socorro Independent School District: March 24-27 and March 10-April 3.
Weekday services are from 8 to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch at all elementary, K-8, middle and high schools in the district.
You can drive through or walk up to pick up meals
El Paso Independent School District: March 23-27.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are to be picked up and taken home.
Ysleta Independent School District:
Breakfast and lunch provided at 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Canutillo Independent School District: March 23-28 and March 30-April 3.
Buses will distribute breakfast and lunch at designated bus stops.
Drive-thru curbside pickup of breakfast will be available from 8:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-1 p.m. at the following schools: Canutillo High School, Childress Elementary, Canutillo Elementary, Garcia Elementary, Davenport Elementary (curbside breakfast pick up from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Clint Independent School District: March 23-27 and March 30-April 3.
Starts at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at all elementary, middle, and high schools in the district.
To assist families who cannot walk/drive to the schools, Clint ISD buses will stop at specific locations to drop off meals.
Click here for bus stop locations.
Fabens Independent School District: Weekdays March 23-April 3.
Fabens High School cafeteria from 7:30 – 9 a.m. and 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.
San Elizario Independent School District: March 23-April 20.
Breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11:30-12:30 p.m. at the Garcia Enriquez Middle School cafeteria.
Gadsden Independent School district: March 23-April 3.
Breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Students must be present at time of pick up. See graphic below for locations.
