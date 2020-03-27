Watch LIVE: New Mexico extends school closures through the rest of the academic year due to virus

Education

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The state Public Education Department on Friday announced the extension of the school closure period through the end of he current academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said the top priority behind the decision was keeping students safe.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham first announced the school closure March 13, saying it would be in effect at least through April 3 and possibly longer, depending on coronavirus conditions.

Statewide, at least 136 people have tested positive for the virus so far. Health officials earlier this week confirmed the state’s first virus-related death.

The governor has also formally requested that the U.S. Defense Department establish a staffed 248-bed U.S. Army combat support hospital in Albuquerque as a proactive measure to boost the state’s treatment capacity as it prepares for more virus cases.

And the New Mexico Supreme Court this week temporarily stayed eviction orders for residents around the state who prove they are unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.