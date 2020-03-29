Parade of teachers perks up quarantined kids in Las Cruces

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- It might not feel like a time for celebration but that didn't stop a group of teachers from finding a way to cheer up their students in Las Cruces on Sunday.

The Legends West and other nearby neighborhoods were suddenly filled with the sights and sounds of a parade as proud teachers stormed up and down the streets with a simple message.

“We just want to make sure our kids know that we miss them and we love them," said Fairacres Elementary School principal Gail Estrada.

The students were pleased and surprised, from a safe distance of course, as the teachers rode along the neighborhoods accompanied by a small army of bikers and firemen.

"He is really missing school and even I got emotional seeing the teachers out here like that," said Abel Hernandez.

The parade was a sweet moment that made the kids appreciate the day they finally get to return to their classrooms.

After weeks away from school, the families jumped and waved and yelled out to their teachers.

“We actually got a text from a family member," said parent Horacio Palacios. "We woke up and got the boys ready. They were very excited this morning.”

The event was also a positive note for the teachers to take with them as they prepare to roll out the school's long-distance learning plans.