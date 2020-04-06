Watch LIVE: Texas Tech regents discuss coronavirus response

Education

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet during a special teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. MT Monday.

This meeting falls during a time the entire Tech system and all of its campuses, including Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, are closed for normal operations in an attempt to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

During this meeting the board will discuss items related to coronavirus and ways to maintain necessary and essential operations under these extraordinary circumstances.