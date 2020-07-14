Las Cruces school board to discuss renaming Oñate High

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education will discuss the possibility of renaming Oñate High School in a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a district survey (on page 45 of this link), the majority of the community does not want a name change. The survey was made up of students, parents, graduates, faculty and community members.

Most who took the survey said they did not want a name change.

In the survey, 75.3 percent of recipients said they did not want a name change and 24.6 percent of respondents said they did want a name change.

According to the board document, the top choices for the new name of the school are "Organ" High School and "Organ Mountain" High School.

"Top" names suggested on the survey included Bataan High School, Obama High School and Ocotillo High School.

Founded in 1988, Oñate High School was named after Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate. Statues of the controversial figure have come down across New Mexico as the country debates the glorification of historical figures.

"I'm not here to try to defend Juan de Oñate," an Oñate parent told ABC-7 last month. "I'm here to try to point out the fact that today, in 2020, the legacy of Oñate High School is not Oñate the conqueror."

"It gives us an opportunity to have a healthy debate," said a spokeswoman for the district last month. "What's in a name? What does that represent for our students, for our district and our community?"