SISD hosting walk-through graduations for seniors

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The Socorro Independent School District has begun holding graduations.

They are not like traditional graduation ceremonies, but are a modified version that tries to replicate the feeling for the seniors.

After speaking with El Paso health officials on how to hold the graduation safely, the district has been celebrating student accomplishments at the Socorro Students Activity Center.

Students are allowed to bring up to two guests.

When they arrive at the SAC, everyone must have their temperature taken with a touch-less thermometer, answer a medical questionnaire and be escorted onto the field.

The parents and students are then separated.

The students check in with school officials, who then line up the seniors and call their names when ready.

The graduates walk onto the stage and have their diplomas placed on a table.

After picking up their diploma, the graduate then moves their tassel to the left side of their hat and proceeds off stage to meet their parents.

Once officially graduating, the grad and their parents walk up the stadium stairs to leave the facility.

Assistant Superintendent Carmen Crosse said about the experience, “So what we did was put together this celebration of a walk-in graduation where they walk in. They get to come and pick up their diploma and they still get the feel of that celebration. Getting that picture taken - that photo of turning that tassel over."

Socorro Bulldog Class of 2020 graduate Larisa Morales didn't seem ready to leave her classmates behind saying, “It's a bittersweet moment. It really hasn’t hit me yet, but I don't want to adult yet.”

SISD will continue their graduation ceremonies for the rest of the district's schools through June 25.