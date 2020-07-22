Changes coming for Alicia Chacon International School students

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Students who attended the Alicia Chacon International School now have a new campus.

The Ysleta Independent School District made the decision to make the move due to cracks in the foundation, and parts of the building had to be demolished.

Now, close to 800 students will go to the former Le Barron Park Elementary School.

Students who would normally attend Le Barron will be split between Del Valle Elementary and Lancaster Elementary, depending on their address.

YISD officials said prior to the end of the school year, several community meetings took place with Alicia Chacon and Le Barron parents to explain the transition process.

Alicia Chacon International School will be accepting an additional 66 students to its new campus.