Barron Elementary School nurse is among latest El Pasoans to die from coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- An elementary school nurse is one of El Paso's latest fatalities due to the coronavirus, according to the local teachers' union.

"Genevieve Martinez, the Nurse at Barron Elementary died this morning of Covid-19 after 14 days of fighting this damned virus in the hospital," the El Paso American Federation of Teachers said in a statement posted on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Martinez worked as a registered nurse for 40 years, her son told ABC-7.

"She loved to help others and she was a woman of great faith," said Eric Urenda. "She was very cautious and was afraid to get sick because she didn't think her body would recover."

It was not known if her death was included in El Paso health department statistics released earlier Thursday that reported 15 new deaths, the highest one-day tally, for a county total of 211 during the pandemic.