Texas 5th and 8th graders won’t have to pass STAAR test to move on to the next grade

AUSTIN, Texas --- Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the grade promotion requirement linked to the STAAR test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year.

Abbott said he was doing this to help students cope with and succeed during the pandemic, which has caused major disruptions to schools across the state and country.

Typically, Texas school systems must take into account a student’s score on the STAAR, or State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, test when determining whether the student can be promoted to the next grade.

The traditional letter grading system of A through F will remain in place, but with adjustments because of the pandemic.

Students enrolled in grades 5 and 8 are usually required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year and again in the summer if they do not meet grade level requirements.

With this waiver, school districts will only administer the STAAR math and reading assessment for grades 5 and 8 one time during the upcoming school year.

The test will be done in May to coincide with the STAAR tests in other grades.

“As always, our goal is to provide a high quality education for every Texas student,” Abbott said. “This will be a uniquely challenging school year. Therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

“By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education – which we will continue to measure with high quality assessments,” Abbott continued.