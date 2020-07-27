‘The kids know we’re going through this too’: Clint ISD returns to school online

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Hundreds of Borderland students return to classes Monday, including those at Clint Independent School District.

Students will begin the new year online, taking virtual classes for at least the first few weeks. Teachers will be back in their classrooms to teach students using a smart board and direct instruction model.

One Clint ISD teacher said he felt safe being back on campus to teach due to mask requirements and temperature checks, as well as the social distancing measures of being in his classroom alone.

"We’re going through a difficult time and just know we're adapating, and hopefully the kids adapt to this style of learning,” Juan Ferreira said. “There’s no disconnect with the teachers. It will still be there but we're not physically there, it will still be a great learning experience and shared experience because the kids know we're going through this too.”

When students are able to return to the classroom, families will be given the choice of whether to return to campus or not. The district is already preparing for when students do return. Campuses are installing air filters to disinfect the air in classrooms and in other areas on campus.

In the meantime, students have been issued Chromebooks and internet hotspots for remote learning. The superintendent urges families to call the district as soon as possible if they are experiencing any technical difficulties.

Ferreira hopes students continue to participate and engage in classes.

"Stay engaged in the class. Don’t feel disconnected,” he said. “Do the work because we don't want kids not to do the work. We want them to do the assignments.”