Texas AG says only school officials, not health authority, can order schools closed due to virus

AUSTIN, Texas -- In an advisory opinion issued Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said only local school districts - and not the local health authorities - can order school closings due to the potential for coronavirus outbreaks.

"While playing an important role in protecting the health of school children and employees, local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future Covid-19 infections," he wrote.

Paxton continued, "Rather, their role is limited by statute to addressing specific, actual outbreaks of disease. School officials, both public and private, are the appropriate ones to decide whether, when, and how to open school."

In his analysis, Paxton cites orders issued by a number of local Heath Authorities across Texas, including El Paso, that he believes overstep the powers granted to them by state lawmakers.

El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza has directed that schools in El Paso County not reopen classrooms until after Labor Day. There was no immediate response from Dr. Ocaranza as to whether the AG's opinion would result in him changing his directive.

The request for the Paxton's opinion was made by the mayor in Stephensville, which is located about 90 miles southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. You can read Paxton's entire response below.