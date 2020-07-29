UTEP students frustrated with fall semester fees amid online only classes

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- University of Texas at El Paso students tell ABC-7 they're frustrated with the university after seeing the amount of fees added to their statement for the Fall 2020 semester.

Several students turning to social media claiming they should have the option to not pay for some mandatory fees, specifically the ones applied to on-campus services, due to the fact that many will not be returning to the campus since a majority of their classes are online.

Some students tell ABC-7, with the pandemic impacting them financially, many are struggling to pay for the upcoming semester.

All of these unnecessary fees literally added $1000 to my tuition. I am very unhappy with the way that they’re handling this. Many of us students are sustaining ourselves with a part-time job and hours and pay have been cut due to a pandemic for us to simply throw $1000 away. — mel (@melissaesparzat) July 28, 2020

Melissa Esparza, a junior studying biology also noticed a "distance learning fee" on her statement of more than $200. According to the university's website, the distance learning fee -- listed as an incidental fee -- is $75 per semester credit hour.

“I had been checking up on my tuition because I did want to see if it was going to decrease due to the fact that we were going to go fulling online," Esparza said. "The moment I looked at my tuition I saw there was an incidental fee — a $250 distance learning fee. I was very upset just because it is not up to me to go online.”

UTEP said the fee is only being assessed if a class in the Fall 2020 catalog that students signed up for in the spring was already listed as an online course.

"When the University decided to change many of the in-person classes in July to on-line delivery to protect the health of our students and faculty and staff, the University waived the distance education fee on these converted courses," said a UTEP spokesperson said.

"Only the on-line method of delivery as shown originally in the Fall Catalog are charged the distance education fee.”

Not all students will see this fee on their statement.

Yup and when I questioned @UTEP they just say they have one of lowest tuitions to justify all these extra fees. It’s very wrong to be charging students fees for things they aren’t using. People are already struggling right now and they obviously don’t care about their students. — Crystal Magdaleno (@CrystalMagdale9) July 29, 2020

Thanks for telling me that the money I’ll be receiving to help pay bills is supposed to go right back into paying your extra fees. pic.twitter.com/BQAt6Jo0kd — Cory Lynn (@corlyball15) July 29, 2020

ABC-7 asked UTEP why students were being charged for services, they say they might not be able to use in the fall. A spokesperson responded...

"Mandatory fees are assessed for university-related services that are available to students and are not calculated on an hourly or daily use structure. These fees are used to cover the long-term cost of offering students a variety of services, including resources such as equipment, maintenance and staffing. For this reason, mandatory fees, which are constant regardless of instructional delivery, will remain unchanged. This includes fees for the University Library and Student Health Center, which have remained accessible during the Covid-19 crisis, and the Union Building and Student Recreation Center, which we intend to open this fall."

The university said those who need financial assistance are encouraged to apply for programs through UTEP, like the CARES Act and other emergency loans, adding that they're expecting $6 million in CARES Act funding for eligible students this fall.