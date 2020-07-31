SEISD officials urge families to notify district of plans for when campus reopens

Education

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students in the San Elizario Independent School District begin classes online on August 3. District officials say they still need families to fill out a survey they've sent out that will allow parents to report which learning option they'll choose when campuses reopen.

The deadline has already passed.

So far, district officials report 66% of parents will keep their children at home for full virtual learning. 34% will send children back to campuses for a hybrid learning model.

Campuses are set to open on September 8.

"One thing we've learned is decisions are made and we have to be prepared to adjust depending on the situation, depending on the data," said SEISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez. "We've learned in the process that relationships are important."

Dr. Meza-Chavez encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about whether they want to return to campus or not in an effort to include their opinions and validate them.