‘We’re learning together’: Gadsden ISD prepares to resume virtual classes Monday

Education

SANTA TERESA, NM — Thousands more students return to classes Monday morning, including at Gadsden ISD.

Students in the district will resume online-only classes for at least the first few weeks of the school year. Students have been issued Chromebooks and internet hotspots when necessary.

Gadsden ISD Superintendent Travis Dempsey said protocols could change as the pandemic continues.

“We’re learning together and things are changing on us,” he said. “What is unique about this is we're so used to a calendar that we know exactly what to expect. Sometimes we're going to have things that get thrown at us or we're going to have to be willing to accommodate and adjust to that.”

Dempsy urges communication between families and schools administrators and faculty.

“We all have to kind of make adjustments and so we want to get into a really good routine,” he said. “And then I strongly encourage parents. If your child is struggling, get engaged with that building principal. Let’s figure it out. We may have to tweak some things and we need to hear from you. If you're struggling, as soon as possible.”

School officials say campuses will likely reopen sometime in September. At that time, families will have the option to decide between continuing virtual classes and a hybrid model.

Everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask. Passing periods will also be modified. The district plans to use one-way hallways and stagger passing periods.