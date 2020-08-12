LCPS returns to classes online; no date set yet for campus reopenings

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — Thousands of students in Las Cruces Public Schools will begin a new school year Wednesday, but it will be a first day of school like no other.

The district will resume classes fully online after initially planning for a hybrid model that would allow some students to return for classes on campus a few times each week.

LCPS Public Information Officer told ABC-7 it is unknown at this time when campuses will reopen, as the district awaits criteria from the Department of Health.

“That's the question that everybody's asking, ‘If not now, when will my child be able to go back to school?’” Jameson said. “Many parents are missing out on so many rituals with their students: the first day of kindergarten, the first day of high school, the first day of their senior year. It’s not going to look anything like it did before.”

Jameson says when campus do reopen, more hand sanitizer will be available for students and signs will be posted encouraging students to wash their hands. Social distancing measures will also be in place.

In the meantime, students can expect some changes in the online workload.

“We're cognizant of the fact that students can't be expected to sit in front of a screen for six hours a day,” Jameson said. “That's not realistic and it's not healthy for them. Our instruction team and our teachers have been working really hard to come up with a comprehensive lesson plan that utilizes direct instruction via Zoom meetings through Canvas and also some independent study.”

Jameson urges families to utilize the district website to find resources and tools to help with virtual learning.

As for meal distribution, Jameson says families will be required to bring a copy of their child’s student ID or their lunch number.