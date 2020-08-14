Abundant Living Faith Center gives out 1,500 school backpacks and supplies

Education

EL PASO, Texas-- Residents got a helping hand just days away from the start of the new school year. Thousands of El Pasoans made their way to the East El Paso church to prepare for an abnormal start of the year.

"Since everything that is going on with the COVID I was laid off from work and also I have my daughter here so its good for her for the kids what they are doing its a blessing its a blessing for all of us," Cristina Camacho, a parent said.

Borderland children will not be starting the school year in the class room, however they still need supplies for day to day activities. Given the TEA has given extensions for remote learning students may be in the classroom later this year and parents want to be ready.

"I'm extactic and just take a look at my grandson, its not just the groceries they gave me but his back pack and his school supplies I'm so grateful,"Ester Meyer a parent said.

The east side church has been giving away back pack's and supplies for decades. Their lead Pastor tells ABC-7 bringing the community together to give back makes the 107 degree temperature worth it.

"We have a motto here that we are just blessed to be a blessing its not just about us, its about being a blessing to the people around us and we believe in being generous and these people you can see them all around here there's probably 200-300 people giving their time its 105 degrees and they are here to serve our community," Lead Pastor Jared Nieman said.

At the end of the day Abundant Living Faith Center gave away 1,500 backpacks, 7,500 masks for children and 2,000 food boxes.

The church plans to repeat this effort on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. at their west side location.