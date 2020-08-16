4 Borderland school districts have 1st day of school Monday

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Students, parents and teachers at four independent school districts, including the big three - El Paso, Socorro, Yselta - along with Canutillo, are set to see the first day of the new school year on Monday.

All four districts will hold classes virtually due to Covid-19 until Sept. 8 as directed by the El Paso City-County Health Authority.

Each district also told ABC-7 it filed for an extension with the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual learning until October.

“We definitely had time to reimagine our curriculum, reset and definitely respond to our new classroom," said YISD Chief Academic Officer Brenda Chacon-Robles.

“School has been going on for decades the same way hypothetically,” added SISD Chief Academic Officer Lucia Borrego.

Both districts know the school year will be tough for students, teachers, and parents especially. SISD set up a new phone line for parents to call if they need help with any issue. YISD also

‪📞 The NEW Parent Education Support and Communication Call Center is here to answer your questions. Hours of operation... Posted by Socorro Independent School District on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Parents are also getting creative trying to set up virtual learning spaces for their kids at home. Monica Amaro, a mom of three, has her kids enrolled in two different districts. She told ABC-7 she's trying to stay positive this school year.

“We’re all doing the best that we can given the circumstance — appreciating our children our teachers and our schools as we start the school year.”

