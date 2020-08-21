‘We’re not just a teacher… we’re nation builders’; SISD teacher honored for his work

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — At one point in his childhood, Pedro Gurrola was homeless. Now, he’s a fifth grade teacher at Vista Del Sol Elementary School and the Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“I want my colleagues to know, I want my kids to know, that I am who I am because of them,” Gurrola said.

Gurrola has made an impact on many students in the Borderland. He told ABC-7 he believes part of his role is to help students see value in themselves. He hopes to help them recognize their intelligence and gifts.

“I try to encourage, motivate and I try to challenge,” he said.

Gurrola said part of the reason he was inspired to become a teacher was because of his mother. He said that at his lowest points, his mother would encourage him to be greater than his circumstance. It’s a message he’s taken into his classroom ever since.

Gurrola said he’s honored and humbled to receive a recognition like this for his work.

“I truly believe that all educators have a story, and there's a reason they ended up in this vocation,” Gurrola said. “We're not just a teacher, we're not just providing academics, we're like life coaches. We're nation builders because without us there wouldn't be anything else.”

Gurrola said he’s thankful for his students and hopes to continue to be the teacher they need him to be.