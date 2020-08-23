El Paso Community College prepares for new school year while coping with pandemic

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Community College said 90 percent of its classes for the fall semester will be online or hybrid due to Covid-19.

The community college said they've been developing and implementing their Covid-19 protocols since March.

Since the summer semester, the community college has had no community spread at any of their five campuses after implementing a strict contact tracing system.

Students must answer a series of health-related questions before coming to class. That information then goes into a data base monitored by the college's Safe Campus Task Force.

Visitors must turn in an access form 24 hours in advance that contains time, location, and reason for their visit.

Students, faculty and staff must report if they've come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient. Positive patients are not allowed to come back to campus until they've tested negative or have quarantined for 14 days and have a doctor's note.

Classes will be limited to less than 10 people for students who will be receiving face-to-face instruction. Six-foot spacings are placed in the hallways, along with signs with protocols and hand-sanitizing stations.

EPCC believes many students may have delayed their education plans due to the pandemic, and has decided to extended its fall registration through Aug. 31.

The start of the fall semester is Aug. 24.