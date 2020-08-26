A Borderland preschool plans to reopen ahead of most school districts

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso preschool plans to opens its doors right after Labor Day.

Every Little Blessing Preschool takes children from one year of age to six and specialize in children with with special needs.

After closing during the pandemic, their doors will now re-open before most of the school districts in the Borderland do.

"We are looking forward to servicing our kids and we've missed them and I know our parents have missed us," said Jade Beltran, a lead teacher at Every Little Blessing.

Kim McNally, who teaches babies and toddlers, has a new protocol for cleaning her classroom.

She observed, “Because they are young and they do put things in their mouths, anything they place in their mouth we have a sink on the other side. It will immediately go in the sink for disinfecting.”

The preschool having each of their three classes going in and out of separate doors.

All classes will also have their own bathrooms and they also will have separate lunch schedules in order to keep exposure to an absolute minimum.

Kerry McKee, the director of Every Little Blessing, believes in order to bring your child back to class that the decision should be between the parent and the teacher.

He told ABC-7, “We’ve encouraged our parents to check with their pediatricians to make sure returning to school is the right thing for their children.”