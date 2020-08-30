EPISD finds high demand for surplus desks among local families

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of students who might miss being in the classroom now have the chance to enjoy a more traditional academic setting brought to them.

The El Paso Independent School District's plan to sell surplus desks to families for a few dollars each quickly showed itself to be a success on Saturday down at the former Alta Vista School site where parents gathered.

“By 3 a.m. we had a line forming up and a few hours later, we were dealing with over 1,000 cars," said EPISD spokeswoman Melissa Martinez. The desk sale began at 9 a.m.

EPISD had 600 desks to give overall but a major donation was recently received by the school district, covering the first 400 desks that were given away.

The desks themselves are a bit outdated, however they still get the job done and will remind kids at home that it is time to learn as if they were really back in school.

“With these desks you see that the table and chair are connected," said Martinez. "In our classrooms today everything is much more movable and that is to encourage collaboration as well as creativity."