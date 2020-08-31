YISD to continue remote learning through mid-October for most students

Education

EL PASO, Texas – The Ysleta Independent School District is still planning to rely on remote instruction through mid-October as a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But the district announced Monday that it will be have “a limited number of students with extenuating circumstances” return to campus starting Sept. 14 at what the district calls “learning hubs” or select campuses.

This is according to a statement the district sent out Monday evening after Socorro ISD announced plans for a phased-in return to campuses starting on Sept. 8.

Ysleta submitted a waiver to the Texas Education Agency to delay the start of in-person learning until Oct. 19.

To get that waiver, district officials said, they are required to offer “some face-to-face instruction” on campuses starting Sept. 14.

Parents will be notified over the next two weeks whether their child is eligible to attend a learning hub for in-person instruction.

And once district schools reopen to classroom learning in mid-October, parents will continue to have the option between online learning and classroom learning, the district said in its statement.