Teachers frustrated as Clint superintendent won’t let them bring their kids to class and ‘take up resources’

Education

CLINT, Texas -- A dilemma facing teachers in the Clint Independent School District.

Some educators reached out to ABC-7, upset over the options presented by the Clint ISD superintendent as the transition back to classrooms begins.

In a school board meeting on Aug. 25, Superintendent Juan Martinez told teachers they would need to be back in the classroom even to teach virtually.

According to a recording obtained by ABC-7, some teachers asked if they would be able to bring their own school-aged children with them to their classrooms. Martinez is heard saying no, acknowledging that this was not a liability issue, but rather that he didn't want the kids using resources like water and restrooms.

In the recording, Martinez also said the teachers could enroll them in Clint schools, adding, "I'm going to be very honest with you. As I keep saying, that is strictly my decision. I made that decision that in my belief, it was my decision because I believe that our resources, our schools our system, everything else is intended for our students. Students that go somewhere else are not our responsibility."

The teachers did not want to talk on camera for fear of retaliation but they told ABC-7 the superintendent's decision was upsetting and distressing.

The options Martinez presented force the teachers to either find child care or pull their children from the schools they are already attending virtually and enroll them in a new school.

ABC-7 reached out to Martinez to ask him to respond to the concerns.

He maintains that if parents want to bring their children to Clint ISD schools, that child must be enrolled in the district to use Clint ISD resources, and if teachers are confident they are providing a quality education to students, why not provide that same education to their children.

"I really don't see what the complaint is when we are saying, 'Your children are welcome,'" Martinez said in a online video interview conducted Thursday. "And if we are providing a high quality education for our children, then what is the issue then in not bringing them, their children, to the school district they are actually getting paid for, in terms of providing a good quality education."

Martinez added that some teachers have enrolled their children in Clint ISD, totaling 175 students.