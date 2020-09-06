New El Paso ISD reopening survey now available for parents

Education

EL PASO, Texas – A new school reopening survey for El Paso Independent School District parents is now available online.

Parents are being asked to choose from new instructional options that will be available once schools reopen to in-person instruction.

The deadline to submit the survey is Sept. 9.

The survey can be accessed at: https://tools.episd.org/tools/inline/stdsurvey20200901.

Officials said a survey form must be submitted for each child enrolled in the district.

The options are: full, at-home virtual learning for all grade levels; daily, on-campus instruction for grades pre-kinder through eighth grade; and staggered or hybrid for high-school students only.

The options reflect new requirements set by the Texas Educational Agency.

All EPISD students will continue to receive remote learning until further notice, district officials said.