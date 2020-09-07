Gadsden ISD extends remote learning to Oct. 19, and even then – few will return to campus

Education

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – The Gadsden Independent School District will extend remote learning to Oct. 19 and on that date, only some special education students will be allowed to return to campus.

The Gadsden school board voted during a special meeting to approve the new plan, which was detailed in a news release on Monday.

The Oct. 19 date is more than two weeks after the district’s fall break from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

District officials said that would give them time to review data and health information and “identify trends in our district.”

About half of the students in special education, who are enrolled in specific programs, would be allowed to return to campus starting on Oct. 19, according to a statement sent out by the school district.

Superintendent Travis Dempsey said the district has 40,000 masks, 16,000 student desk shields and medical-grade face masks for teachers and instructional aides who have close contact with special education students.

In addition, the district also announced that it has received 35 “Electrostatic” backpack sprayers that will be used to sanitize “high-touch” areas on each campus.