Help managing stress available for Borderland parents, students during at-home learning

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- As some school districts consider bringing students back to campus for the new hybrid learning schedule, many families have been struggling with at-home learning for nearly a month.

At-home learning can be hard for everyone involved, including the parents. Many are also working from home juggling work, school, lunch and so much more.

The chief of clinical services for Emergence Health, Celeste Neverez, told ABC-7, "That can be stressful for parents, and then in turn, it's also stressful for the child because they are feeling that tension, they're feeling that strain and so it can be a tense environment for everybody.

Neveraz said it's an added stress for parents, but when it comes to the kids, it feels like something is being taken away.

"There is a lot of this sense of grief and loss, like 'I miss my friends, I miss my teachers, I miss recess'" said Nevarez.

Nevarez suggests not letting it get to the point where it becomes too much. She advises acknowledging the stress, feeling the emotion and talking about it.

"I think if you took the time to ask one another, human to human, person to person, we all hold each other up, support each other, we can all feel a little less lonely and a little less stressful."

At Emergence Health, there is a group of counselors on standby ready to listen when you're ready to talk.

