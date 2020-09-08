Western Governors University offering scholarships to pay for internet access for students who need it

Education

AUSTIN, Texas – Western Governors University is working to close the digital divide by helping to pay for high-speed internet access and technology for students who need it.

According to the U.S. Census, 25 percent of El Paso households do not have access to broadband Internet, and nearly 16 percent of El Paso households do not have a computer.

According to the university’s Web site, the monetary value of the scholarship varies but covers Internet installation, monthly access costs while the student is active and in good academic standing and includes a refurbished laptop with a Webcam.

Western Governors University is an online, nonprofit university.

To find out more information about the Online Access Scholarship program, visit wgu.edu/access or call (385) 428-3125.