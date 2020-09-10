El Paso area schools welcome influx of PPE supplies from state

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A considerable influx of potentially life-saving personal protection equipment was recently sent to schools in the El Paso region by The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management in the run up to students returning to the classroom.

The El Paso Independent School District said Wednesday that itt was already in good shape with their PPE supply but this latest influx of state supplies has been crucial in ensuring their ability to keep students and staff safe.

“We are encouraging staff and students to wear their personal masks to bring their own masks and that supply will certainly do a lot further if we do not have to dip into it every day," said EPISD Chief Communications Officer Melissa Martine.

EPISD was given nearly 500,000 disposable masks for their 62,000 students and staff members.

Socorro and Ysleta ISDs were also given similar numbers.

Those school districts also received thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer as well as hundreds of thermometers.

However, what is still unknown is how long their current supply reserves will last.

“The equipment was shipped to one central location, which is our warehouse, and from that point it was delivered and that is our normal process for supplies whether text books or computers," said Martinez.

EPISD also said it must make this supply last because they are not eligible to ask for another PPE shipment from the state.