EPISD extends school reopening survey deadline to Friday for parents

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District said it's still waiting to hear from 7,500 parents regarding how or if they'd like their children to head back to the classroom. The district has decided to extend their reopening survey deadline to Friday.

EPISD made the decision earlier this month to extend virtual learning until Oct. 19. Board of trustees will be discussing reopening plans and results from the reopening survey Monday.

Trustees are emphasizing to parents the importance of the surveys adding that it's vital to have results from all parents in order to represent what the entire district wants.

"That survey is going to tell us what it is that parents want right now today and is going to be able to help us decide we’re going to move forward," said board vice president Al Velarde said.

"A lot of people in my district...have been really concerned about the fact that they feel the district hasn't opened for any specific reason other than political reasons or maybe because some of the members of the teachers union are scared but the fact is that it's divided 50/50," said District 6 trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos.

According to Klayel-Avalos, plans to discuss reopening were expected to be during Thursday board meeting but did not meet the agenda deadline.

Ahead of Monday's meeting, several parents called on EPISD's board "to do (their) jobs" during Thursday's meeting. At least six parents shared their frustrations as to how virtual learning has negatively impacted their children.

Parent Kendal Jessup, who started the Facebook group "Let School Bells Ring," claimed the board did not want to discuss reopening Thursday in order for parents to not withdraw their kids for another week.

She also claimed the El Paso American Federation of Teacher's association president was a "bully" by allegedly "threatening" that teacher's would not return to work.

"Most of the time we go to the polls with little interest in our school board and as of this month that has changed forever," Jessup said.

Association president Ross Moore said Jessup's claims were false. He advocated Thursday to board to not reopen schools until El Paso's positivity rate was at 5 percent for 14 days.

"You're being told by this group to dumb down the standard, stand strong," Moore said during public comment. "

To take the reopening survey, click here.