Gadsden schools chief named New Mexico’s ‘Superintendent of the Year’

Education

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – The superintendent of the Gadsden Independent School District has garnered a big statewide honor.

Travis Dempsey, in his third year leading the Gadsden district in southern New Mexico, has been selected as the New Mexico School Superintendents Association’s Superintendent of the Year.

He will now compete in the national competition conducted by the American Association of School Administrators.

“We congratulate Superintendent Dempsey in being named New Mexico Superintendent of the Year, and we are certain that he will compete well nationally,” said Stan Rounds, executive director of the New Mexico School Superintendents Association.

“Superintendent Dempsey exemplifies the quality leadership of our superintendents in New Mexico,” Rounds added.

Dempsey was credited for leading a “team of administrators to strengthen districtwide technological initiatives, establish rigorous remote academic standards and ensure districtwide health standards.”

Dempsey had previously served as the superintendent for the Cloudcroft school district, taught every grade from fourth to 12th and served as principal at Mountainair High School in central New Mexico.