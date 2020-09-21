Bowie High School student tests positive for virus, was in contact with other students & staff

Education

EL PASO, Texas – A student at Bowie High School has tested positive for Covid-19, the El Paso Independent School District announced Monday night.

The student had been on campus and had been in contact with students and staff at the school, according to a statement from the district.

All students and personnel who had been in contact with the infected student have been notified and must now quarantine for 14 days.

All affected areas of the campus have been disinfected, officials said.