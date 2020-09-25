EPISD delays in-person class start amid rising El Paso virus cases
EL PASO, Texas -- Citing a recent sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in El Paso County, the El Paso Independent School District announced Friday it plans to delay the start of in-person classes
"In the last week alone, the (infection) rate has steadily risen each day to almost 8 percent on Thursday, Sept. 24. The World Health Organization’s guidelines state that it is safest to reopen when a community reaches 5 percent positivity rate for 14 consecutive days," the district said in a statement.
Officials said the return of students to school campuses will be phased-in as follows:
• Oct. 19: Identified student populations in special-education, Pre-k through second grade and sixth grade (five days a week); and ninth grade (assigned hybrid/staggered days).
• Oct. 26: All remaining students.
EPISD provides further details for parents on the impact of the delay by clicking here.
