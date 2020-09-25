NMSU’s music program goes virtual after student & instructor are diagnosed with virus

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The music department at New Mexico State University will continue instruction completely virtual after a student and an instructor within the department tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision made out of an over abundance of caution according to NMSU Director of Bands Michael Mapp.

“All of our students overlap in classes and things and so it’s really just best practice to completely move everything online,” Mapp said.

The university was made aware of the situation Thursday and officials said they immediately took action: notifying the health department, disinfecting the building early Friday morning and testing all department faculty, staff, students and custodians.

“Music is one of those things that we have to learn it in person because it's a living art form,” Mapp said.

On top of technical issues, going virtual in music has many challenges. Mapp said students music majors must take "applied lesson study" a one-on-one class between the instructor and the student.

Ensembles like NMSU's marching band for example, face even more challenges.

"(It's) not necessarily a connection between the instructor and the student, it's the connection that's made between student and student and that's just something that can't be replicated," Mapp said.

NMSU's campus building will be closed until further notice pending Covid-19 test results.

For more information on NMSU's safety guidelines, click here.