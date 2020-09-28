Northwest High students get state honors for community involvement during pandemic

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Students at Northwest Early College High School are being recognized on the state level for their community service throughout the year.

"I think it's really telling that even though Northwest has been around for 12 years, they have been doing community service for that time, but now that we're a part of Texas Association we're getting recognized for all the hard work that our students have done," said Heather Cawley, an instructor and adviser for Northwest Early College High School.

From food pantries and food drives to other community events, Northwest's Student Council has proved that their dedication to community service is making a positive impact on their campus and in the community.

"Being recognized for this, even though we didn't even know this was an option, just shows how much we appreciate and value what we do at Northwest," said Student Council Member Lilian Hernandez.

The Texas Association of Student Councils has 1,258 member schools. Of those schools, Northwest student council is one of 371 student councils statewide to be recognized for their outstanding achievement in leadership, service and activities that improve our community.

"Northwest students take pride in their community service because it's something that they enjoy because they enjoy helping the community," Hernandez said.

The award was based off of the amount of hours and the amount of monetary donations received from the students' community service projects throughout the year.

"Honestly, I loved doing it I had so much fun and it also gives you a good sense of pride to be helping people around you just to help no recognition," Hernandez said.

And even through a pandemic, the students continued to give back to the community.

"We have gone around the obstacles of being locked in our houses but we're going through it and we're trying our best to have community service hours for everybody," said Student Council President Paola Blanco.

All community service projects are student led and student organized.