New student, staff virus infections occur at El Paso’s Franklin and Coronado high schools

Education

EL PASO, Texas —Several new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed among students and staff in El Paso Independent School District schools, officials said Tuesday.

One student attends Franklin High School, while the other student and the staff member are at Coronado High School.

District officials said all students and employees who may have been exposed due to close contact with the infected individuals were notified.

In addition, EPISD indicated the affected areas of the two schools have been disinfected.