Skip to Content
Education
By
Updated
today at 10:32 am
Published 10:23 am

New student, staff virus infections occur at El Paso’s Franklin and Coronado high schools

Franklin High School
KVIA
The campus of El Paso's Franklin High School.

EL PASO, Texas —Several new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed among students and staff in El Paso Independent School District schools, officials said Tuesday.

One student attends Franklin High School, while the other student and the staff member are at Coronado High School.

District officials said all students and employees who may have been exposed due to close contact with the infected individuals were notified.

In addition, EPISD indicated the affected areas of the two schools have been disinfected.

Coronavirus / El Paso / Health / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply