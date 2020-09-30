2 more LCPS schools see virus cases; infections now total 14

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Employees at Highland Elementary and Mesilla Elementary schools have tested positive for Covid-19, the Las Cruces Public Schools District announced Wednesday afternoon.

The two additional confirmed cases brings the total number of LCPS employees who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to 14.

Officials said staff at both schools were notified and contact tracing was being conducted. LCPS students largely remain in online-only programs through January, so only district employees are currently present at school buildings.

While other LCPS schools wwere staff members have been infected have typically been closed to allow for professional disinfecting, that won't happen in these instances.

"The employee at Highland had not been in the building since Sept. 11, and the staffer at Mesilla had not been in that building since Sept. 10. Because two weeks has lapsed, the schools will not be closed and will not undergo deep sanitation," LCPS said in a statement.