3 more virus cases reported in EPISD schools; more than 40 infections to date

Education

EL PASO, TEXAS — The El Paso Independent School District on Friday confirmed that two students and an employee at schools in the district have tested positive for Covid-19.

It's the latest in a string of infections reported in El Paso schools.

The newest cases involved students who attend Brown and Terrace Hills middle schools, while the infected employee works at Burges High School.

An EPISD spokesman said the trio had all been on their respective campus and other students and staff were notified of the outbreaks. However, he added that "all (three) incidents were determined to be low-risk exposure."

According to state records, EPISD had reported at least 40 infections as of the end of September; 27 of those virus cases were among students and 23 involved school employees.