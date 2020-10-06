EPISD reports 10 more virus cases among students, staff as it unveils online tracker

Education

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Independent School District reported 10 additional coronavirus cases among students and staff on Tuesday as it also unveiled a new Covid-19 online case tracker to provide the latest school system data to the public.

Officials indicated that only one of the new infections occurred on-campus while the nine other cases involved students and employees who were off-campus.

The lone on-campus infection is an employee at Coronado High School, and officials said all students and other staff who had contact with that person have been told to quarantine for the next two weeks.

The nine off-campus cases involve six students and two employees who are "working or learning remotely and have not had contact with anyone at our schools," a district spokesman said.

The added cases are reflected on EPISD's newly launched Covid-19 dashboard, which the district said it created to "inform the public about the number and location of Covid-19 infections among students and staff.

Updated daily, the online school case tracker is available at: bit.ly/EPISDCOVID19Dashboard.

It is "extensive data that will let parents make informed decisions about sending their students to our schools,” said EPISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera.

That data includes breakdowns by campus, grade, gender, and race and ethnicity - as well as graphs and maps showing how the virus is affecting the school district.



