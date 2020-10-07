Chaparral High School teacher believed to be among latest virus deaths

Education

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- A Chaparral High School teacher has died and is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19 illness, officials with the Gadsden Independent School District said Wednesday.

Leo Lugo died Monday following an illness in which he displayed symptoms of the coronavirus, officials indicated.

The district said Lugo took ill last week while he was preparing his classroom during the fall break for the potential return of special needs students. He later went to a hospital for treatment, where he died.

"He was a very kind and caring individual who truly wanted the best for his students," Chapparal High Principal Victoria Lopez said of Lugo, who had been on the school's faculty for about a year.

After Lugo reported feeling sick, Gadsden officials said the campus was sanitized and contact-tracing efforts were put into place to determine other employees who had interacted with Lugo.