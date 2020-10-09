Fabens High School shut down for 2 weeks due to virus outbreak

Education

FABENS, Texas – Fabens High School is being shut down for two weeks (ten school days) due to a coronavirus outbreak among staff, officials said Friday.

That means in-person classes won't be held October 12 through 16 or October 19 through 23. Instead, Fabens High students will do online learning for those days.

Students who have already been attending in-person classes will be allowed to return to classes on Oct. 26, official said, unless conditions change.

Fabens Independent School District officials didn't indicate how many people were infected but said in a statement that the closure was the result of "positive cases of Covid-19 and contact tracing among staff."

Officials said the decision to suspend in-class teaching was being done "out of an abundance of caution."