El Paso, Socorro, Canutillo ISDs all extend fall intercessions due to virus

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso, Socorro and Canutillo independent school districts all announced Wednesday that they would be extending their fall intercessions by a week due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in El Paso County.

The districts said they would utilize time allotted for spring break to extend the fall break. In all three districts, learning won't resume until Monday, Oct. 26.

Here's a brief breakdown supplied by each school district...

EPISD: All students and staff who are currently on break will not resume work or instruction until Oct. 26. This year’s school-year calendar included two intersession breaks in October and March. As it is necessary to extend the October intersession, the March break will be amended to one week only – March 15-19.

SISD: To allow the district to minimize the number of people on campus during this critical time, the first week of the spring intersession (March 8-12) is being moved to October 19-23.

Canutillo: Students, teachers and some campus staff currently on the intersessional fall break this week are now scheduled to return to their learning method on Oct. 26. The flexible school calendar allows the extended week of intersession, October 19-23, to be exchanged for the spring intersession, March 8-12.