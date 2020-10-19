IDEA Public Schools extends virtual learning in El Paso

Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — IDEA Public Schools has delayed the start of in-person classes for students on El Paso campuses. Students whose families chose to resume in-person learning were set to return to campus October 19. Now, virtual learning for all students will continue until at least November 2.

IDEA is not alone. Several Borderland school districts have recently sought to delay the start of in-person learning. The school’s Executive Director for El Paso campuses said the administration is understanding of the fact that remote learning cannot compare to in-person instruction, but safety is a top priority.

In the meantime, administrators urge students to stick with a school routine while at home.

“'Their homes have become classrooms, so I would ask parents to find a dedicated space in their homes where kids can know that this is where they go to learn,” said IDEA El Paso Executive Director Ernie Cantu. “So its a corner, it's a room, a small desk, a table where kids feel comfortable and make that routine again as much as possible.”

One IDEA El Paso teacher urged parents to stay supportive during remote learning, even though it can be challenging. She also advised other instructors to focus on interactive learning to keep students engaged in virtual classes.