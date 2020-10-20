EPISD board approves online learning until at least Nov. 6

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District trustees on Tuesday approved a waiver granted by the Texas Education Association to extend online learning until at least Nov. 6 due to concerns over Covid-19 spread.

The board of El Paso's largest school district, by a 6-1 vote, also authorized district administrators to pursue additional waivers as needed to delay the transition from online classes to in-classroom learning.

EPISD officials have previously indicated that ideally any student return to school campuses wouldn't take place until early next year. But again, the existing TEA waiver only runs through early November.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in the El Paso area since early September. Those increases prompted city officials last week to implement tighter restrictions to try and combat the spread.

Tamekia Brown, EPISD's chief academic officer, said the TEA is monitoring the virus situation in El Paso along with the school district.