Clint ISD forced to return to classrooms next week despite soaring El Paso County virus cases

Education

CLINT, Texas -- As Covid-19 cases in El Paso County skyrocket, the superintendent of the Clint Independent School District says students in his district will have to return to the classroom next week.

Superintendent Juan Martinez says the reason for the return is because the Texas Education Agency has refused the district's request for a virtual learning waiver extension.

According to the agency, each district in Texas gets a maximum of 12 weeks’ worth of virtual learning funding.

Because Clint started instruction on July 27, earlier than other Borderland districts, its 12 weeks are already used up.

The superintendent said, "as a district we have done everything possible to extend the reopening for students and maximized the waivers allowed by the state."

"As you know, the district will not be able to operate without state funding. Thus, unilateral action by the district is not an option," he explained.