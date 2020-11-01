Coronado High student honored with role in Philadelphia International Music Festival’s master class

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A 15-year-old student from Coronado High School has a bright future after winning a unique musical opportunity.

“I love playing music and I love just improving my skills and abilities," said Andrew Griñé, who used that passion to beat out hundreds of other musicians for a spot in the Philadelphia International Music Festival's virtual Master Class.

“I submitted a recording of myself playing and they looked at different players from across the country," said Griñé.

Thanks to his strong showing, it was on Friday, October 23rd that Griñé was up and playing, doing his part to play several classics for a worldwide online audience.

"It was so intense to be playing music with so many talented people," he said. "I have never performed at that level before but I think I was able to represent El Paso well."

Coming off the high of that success, Griñé is looking forward to a future that may or may not still include the music industry.

“If I want to go into a career there or be a performer or a composer then great but I could always do something else while practicing music on the side.”

Griñé added that part of his music process includes trying to practice in many different surroundings, wether it be in his home, school or outdoor in the elements.