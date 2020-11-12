UTEP’s president announces December commencement pushed back until spring at Sun Bowl

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP will be postponing its December commencement ceremonies until spring, the university's president told the Student Government Association during its meeting Thursday night.

Heather Wilson told the students representatives that her administration has made the decision to defer the graduation event because "things are not getting better" when it comes to El Paso's surge in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Wilson said plans call for the rescheduled ceremonies in the spring to be held at the Sun Bowl.

"In this job you have to do things that aren't fun," Wilson said in explaining her decision, which she acknowledged would disappoint some students who were looking forward to December commencement.